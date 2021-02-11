LETTER: Charan Gill was truly inspiring

Charan Gill was the founder and former CEO of Progressive Intercultural Community Services, or PICS.

The Editor,

Charan Gill’s death is definitely a sad loss to the Lower Mainland and all the communities which he served.

OBITUARY: Charan Gill, founder of Surrey’s PICS and champion of farmers, was ‘a living legend’, Feb. 2, 2021

Charan was dedicated to the service of mankind, showed courage in the face of racism, resistance in the face of injustice. People from all walks of life remember his sincere concern for the plight of humanity. We all owe a debt of gratitude for his contribution to serving humanity.

Charan was a truly inspiring man who will be remembered for the organization, PICS, that he moulded into the social services we have today. We feel a profound sadness at the passing of a sincere individual whose example should be the template for behaviour in our wobbly time.

Many will remember him for his grace, dignity, charisma and his selfless dedication for equality for all. His idealism transformed the boundaries of race and country, and sought to make itself one with highest hopes of humanity.

Hanif A. Patel, Surrey

