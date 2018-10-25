LETTER: Changes needed for a true democracy

Voting by itself is not democracy, it is only a democratic action

It’s no wonder big business is spending millions of dollars in this referendum, defending our current colonial system of government that consistently have allowed a minority of the people to manipulate and control the government of the day.

It has served them well over the years, but the fierce struggle to control our governments has produced a two-party system that effectively has closed the doors for the majority of the people to play a meaningful role in B.C. politics.

Our first past the post electoral system has produced governments that represent only about one third of the people, while awarding government leaders dictator-style of powers.

Instead of providing law, order and good government, they have used that power to pursue personal and political agendas far beyond their intellectual capacity and the ability of taxpayers to finance them, all without consulting the people and the MLAs who were elected to represent them.

The concerns for the continuity and stability of our democratic institutions are shared by all Canadians, and that is why one province after another is in the process of adopting a proportional system.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna

