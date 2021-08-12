LETTER: Changes needed during climate crisis

Dear Editor:
Time is running out to avert the worst of the climate crisis. Entire communities are being destroyed.
We need our MPs and political leaders to start acting like this is an emergency — because it is — and respond with urgent action to kick start a Just Transition.
A Just Transition for all includes an immediate halt on all fossil fuel expansion projects, massive investments in a green economy, training oil and gas workers for sustainable and clean jobs and giving frontline and Indigenous communities actual decision-making power over their transitions.
This isn’t just about staving off climate disaster. It’s also about us making a choice to build a resilient future so our kids, grandkids, environment, and planet can not just survive, but thrive.
I’m calling on my MP to use this as a wake-up call and opportunity to build a better, climate-safe future for all — and ensure we avoid climate catastrophe by committing to bold climate action to kick start a Just Transition.
Gunilla Axwik
Peachland
To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.