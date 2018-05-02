Letter: Change will come from listening, learning and sharing

This letter writer beleives study of Canada's past is necessary for building its future

I was wondering why M.P. Charlie Angus was asking the Parliament of Canada to invite Pope Francis to Canada, where he could apologize to the Indigenous people for their involvement in residential schools?

My research took me back to this: “1452, where Pope Nicholas V issued, to King Alfonso V of Portugal, a papal bull (public decree) Romanus Pontifex, declaring war against all non-Christians throughout the world, and specifically sanctioning and promoting the conquest, colonization, and. exploitation of non-Christian nations and their territories.”

This incentive prompted five empire-building nations, Britain, France, Holland, Portugal, and Spain to agree on the, “Doctrine of Discovery.” So whichever nation was first to plant their flag on territory which was not occupied by Christians, could do as they pleased with the people there.

In 1763, King George III issued a proclamation which was designed to address the injustice inherent in what they were doing. One year later, 1764, the Treaty of Niagara, and accompanying Wampum belt, shows we’re agreed to.

But in practice, it is the Indigenous people who have been trying to survive by accommodating us. It seems only fair that we should accommodate them for the next 150 years?

We do it by seeking out the whole truth about how Canada came into being. Put, “Canada in the making,” in your browser. When sufficiently re-educated, listen to their stories, consider how we can accommodate one another, and their culture – nation to nation.

On April 19, we were honouring volunteers at our community centre. Indigenous and non-indigenous together, sharing each other’s stories. Learning what each other were passionate about.

Think what would or could happen if we made this intentional, every day?

Dan MacQuarrie