LETTER: CFIA bureaucracy is out of control and offensive

Chilliwack Progress, Oct. 27, 2020.
Thank you Mark Strahl.
What kind of ethics does the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) operate under?
Half the fine if you pay quietly and quickly?
This is a bad joke and it smells of “gangsterism.”
This bureaucracy is out of control. As a retired farmer, I find this extremely offensive.
Rolf Van Nuys
Abbotsford
• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters