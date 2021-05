I cannot possibly say enough about the amazing service provided by the construction company currently working on Columbia Avenue. Not only have they been extremely professional and proficient at their job, moving traffic along beautifully, their flaggers have been so friendly, so polite, so helpful. Thank you all so very much for your professionalism. Amazing job.

Hope Kelly

Castlegar, B.C.

READ MORE: Columbia Avenue detour to remain in place



newsroom@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News