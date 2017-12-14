Letter: Castlegar Hospice holiday message

The holiday season is the time of year when most of us revel in the joy of family and friends

The holiday season is the time of year when most of us revel in the joy of family and friends, parties and laughter.

Please remember that for some the holiday season can seem much more like something to survive rather than enjoy. The milestones that you and I share can bring painful memories of loved ones lost to others. Holiday traditions, special ornaments and social gatherings present new challenges.

Please take time to seek out someone who needs a bit of support. Remember that not everyone feels the need or thinks it is appropriate to share every minute and feeling of their life on social media – so you are going to have to meet face to face!

* Let them cry and remember

* Let them be happy, sad, angry or whatever they want to feel

* Just be present

If you need some support this holiday season or you want to know how to support a grieving person, please contact the Castlegar Hospice Society at 250-304-1266 to arrange a meeting or join us in the hospice office on Tuesday, Dec. 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for drop-in holiday grief support and get some hints and information on how to survive the holiday season. Look up this holiday season — up from your computer, tablet or phone and make that person-to-person contact, tell people you appreciate them, respect them or love them because one day when you look up, they may be gone.

I wish you peace, love and prosperity in the New Year and may each day be the best one possible.

Suzanne Lehbauer

Executive Director

Castlegar Hospice Society