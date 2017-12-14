Letter: Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation very grateful for support

With everyone's generosity, including that of our donors and supporters from within and around the community, the Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation will soon be funding the acquisition of a third Activ.A.C. Therapy System for the Castlegar Community Health Centre.

Thank you to EZ Rock for partnering with us again this year. Special thanks also to the KSCU Foundation, Chris & Cathy Sykes of Tim Hortons, The Castlegar News, Boulevard Hair & Cindy Baker, Safeway, NoFrills, Dollarama, L&L Baker, artisans Joan Snyder and Wendy Schwab, BMO, Pennywise, Shaw Cable, Trowelex Rentals, staff of the

Castlegar Health Centre and especially to our honoured donor, the Castlegar & District Hospital Auxiliary Society.

Currently, we are at approximately 85 per cent of the goal for Light Up 2017.

Everyone’s support is invaluable. We look forward to continuing to work with you to help move healthcare forward in our community.

Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation