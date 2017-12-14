A door prize winner accepts her winnings. (Submitted)

Letter: Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation very grateful for support

With everyone's generosity, including that of our donors and supporters from within and around the community, the Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation will soon be funding the acquisition of a third Activ.A.C. Therapy System for the Castlegar Community Health Centre.

With everyone’s generosity, including that of our donors and supporters from within and around the community, the Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation will soon be funding the acquisition of a third Activ.A.C. Therapy System for the Castlegar Community Health Centre.

Thank you to EZ Rock for partnering with us again this year. Special thanks also to the KSCU Foundation, Chris & Cathy Sykes of Tim Hortons, The Castlegar News, Boulevard Hair & Cindy Baker, Safeway, NoFrills, Dollarama, L&L Baker, artisans Joan Snyder and Wendy Schwab, BMO, Pennywise, Shaw Cable, Trowelex Rentals, staff of the

Castlegar Health Centre and especially to our honoured donor, the Castlegar & District Hospital Auxiliary Society.

Currently, we are at approximately 85 per cent of the goal for Light Up 2017.

Everyone’s support is invaluable. We look forward to continuing to work with you to help move healthcare forward in our community.

Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation

Previous story
LGBTQ ‘experiment’ goes against reality
Next story
Opinion: Net neutrality for dummies

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read