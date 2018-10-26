Letter: Carriage homes are not the answer

The term carriage house evokes the image of a small structure that fits unnoticed into a neighbourhood — but just the opposite is the case.

In Penticton, they have become an intrusive blight in residential neighbourhoods causing divisiveness amongst neighbours.

Carriage houses are also called granny flats, patio homes and at least 34 other names all in an attempt to soften the fact that they are accessory dwelling units intended to densify residential neighourhoods. And, whether a neighbourhood wants them or not, the residents have no say.

This was borne out when recently a neighbourhood approached the former city council asking that carriage houses not be a permitted use within its boundaries. The council, believing carriage houses necessary to provide affordable housing, turned its back on the neighbourhood and rejected their request. Carriage houses are not affordable housing and will not meet the rental housing needs of low, moderate and possibly even some middle income families.

To realize a reasonable financial return, some owners have turned carriage houses into vacation rentals. And the impact on the surrounding neighbourhood can be significant. Noise, parking and garbage are three of the obvious problems. But a more subtle problem is the degradation of once quiet and peaceful residential neighbourhoods.

Carriage houses that become vacation rentals are an intrusion of commercial development into residential zoning. While council recently made amendments to the zoning bylaw in an attempt to control the size of carriage houses and is working on design guidelines to manage the form and character of them, no attention has been paid to them becoming vacation rental units.

Perhaps we will see a new, enlightened council that fully appreciates how intrusive carriage houses can be. If they at least prevent carriage houses from being used as vacation rentals, it will be a small step in protecting our residential neighbourhoods.

Don Cummings

Penticton