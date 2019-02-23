Email your letter to editor@federalwaymirror.com. File photo

Letter: Carbon tax skyrocketing

Kelowna - I just received the gas bill from Fortis for this month.

To the editor:

There was a letter about carbon tax not too long ago from a person who is all for it (has to be Liberal).

Leaving (out) all other charges —of which some are questionable—the gas used was $ 17.81 and the carbon tax charges are $19.99.

This tax is more than 100 per cent.

Are those guys in Ottawa out of their minds?

Next time the prime minister is in Kelowna, send him to my address and I will tell him in person.

Roger von Dach

Kelowna

