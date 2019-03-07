LETTER – Cape sisters article brings back fond memories

Dear editor,

Thank you for publishing the recent article regards the Cape sisters. (More to the Capes sisters than riding the rails, Jan. 17 Judy Hagen column)

It brought to mind an encounter of 25 years ago.

August 1993, Ken Rodonets and I parked at Forbidden Plateau with the intent of an overnight hike from there to Paradise Meadows.

The day is hot, and in full sun the sweat begins to flow on the way up the exposed old ski hill, towards the top of which the odd grumble gets exhaled.

As we arrive at the crest we are greeted by Catherine Capes (age 80) and Ruth Masters, table cloth spread out before them, drinking tea from fine China. It quickly put into perspective our notions of ‘hardship’ at that moment.

Hartmut Bluschke

Black Creek