LETTER: ‘Can’t say enough about our top-rate medical system’ in Chilliwack

I have read some negative comments regarding treatment at Chilliwack General Hospital, but I can’t say enough about our top-rate medical system, Fraser Health and especially Chilliwack General Hospital and its staff. I can honestly say that they saved my life to live another day.

I was recently taken to CGH by ambulance. The paramedics were kind, considerate and totally professional. The staff in emergency were pleasant and efficient. They covered all bases with blood tests, lab tests and x-rays.

As for the ICU nurses, aides, helpers, resident doctors, my family doctor Dr. Bartel (who has dapper ties and a lovely manner), cleaning staff, kitchen staff and others (if I missed someone, I apologize), you were so kind, caring and always ready to help, although I know that you were run off your feet.

Once I was in the 4 South ward, I didn’t need such intensive care but was still monitored and helped if I needed assistance until I was prepared and able to go home.

Laureen Coles