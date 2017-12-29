LETTER: Can’t put on price on children’s welfare

Tom Fletcher says of Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Green Party, that he'd "...rather talk about important issues, like his wildly unaffordable child care plan."

The B.C. Green Party received 16 per cent of the popular vote in the May 2017 election. (Hansard TV)

One may easily conclude that Mr. Fletcher doesn’t think much of an affordable childcare plan for B.C. But what might be next on his “child hit list”? “Wildly unaffordable” seismic upgrades for schools? How about “wildly unaffordable” rents for many of the parents of these children? Or the “wildly unaffordable” teachers’ salaries?

In the end of it, is Mr., Fletcher really saying that children in general are “wildly unaffordable”? Perhaps Mr. Fletcher ought to read up on Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich