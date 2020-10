It is good to remember well the leadership, services and businesses that have contributed to bringing out the best in Sidney's natural beauty and the best in us.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

It is good to remember well the leadership, services and businesses that have contributed to bringing out the best in Sidney’s natural beauty and the best in us.

I have a question for our present town leaders: How will the “Happy Buddha” shop bring out the best in us – especially in our youth?

I have one more question for our leadership and all of us to ponder: What’s next?

Mary Moreau

Sidney

Goldstream News Gazette