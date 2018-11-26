LETTER: Cannabis industry will benefit community

If Summerland becomes a destination for cannabis products, it will benefit all businesses in town

Dear Editor:

I was pleased to see that our council was open minded enough to quickly approve a dispensary application for Summerland.

If Summerland becomes a trusted destination for cannabis products, it will benefit all businesses in town. I hope that other dispensary applications will follow soon.

The cannabis industry is projected to be one of the most disruptive industries of this century.

It will displace large sections of the tobacco, beverage alcohol, textile, food, and pharmaceutical industries and is projected to have world wide sales within five years that will exceed the value of beverage alcohol sales.

The use of medical cannabis is sweeping through the Canadian seniors’ population, who have discovered how to overcome pain and other disabilities without the risk of addiction to pain killers or frightening side effects.

This is because cannabinoids address the body’s receptors in the endocannabinoid nervous system.

It is the body’s own “Goldilocks” system that helps to restore us to wellness when our health gets out of kilter. We also address this natural system by meditation, prayer, or physical activity that makes us feel good upon completion.

I am presently working on a project in Colombia.

Medcann our company, is the first to be fully licensed to cultivate all types of cannabis.

Although there are over 140 known cannabinoids, only one, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is psychoactive. The important point of THC presence in medical cannabis is not to get stoned but to use whole plant combinations (where the THC effect is muted) that increase the therapeutic effects of various strains to overcome migraines, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, or a long list of other syndromes.

There are thousands of strains of cannabis from world wide sources. Many have already been shown to very good at relieving certain illnesses, but so little is known about their effects that even practitioners have to take a “try it and see if it works” attitude.

Our company will not be producing any consumer products, but I look forward to someday supplying extracts that will be proudly sold in Summerland.

Gary Strachan, COO

Medicamentos de Cannabis de Colombia SAS

Summerland

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.