LETTER: Canadians participating in U.S. riots

While watching the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government on television, I was shocked to see someone waving a Canadian flag.

I’m very much in favour of peaceful demonstrations, but this was not that. This was terrorism by domestic terrorists and assuming that the person carrying our flag was a Canadian, he or she is now a foreign terrorist and should be treated as such. We have no business involving ourselves in our neighbour’s affairs in this way, as I am sure we would not stand for Americans coming here and trying to overthrow our government.

If identified, this person should be extradited to the United States and tried as a foreign terrorist. Let us protect our democracy and if possible help protect our neighbour’s as well. If democracy dies in the U.S. can ours be far behind? Remember the adage, “If the U.S. sneezes, Canada catches a cold.”

Sue Moffat

Nelson

Nelson Star