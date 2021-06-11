LETTER: Canadians know how to rise against racism, hatred and intolerance

'As an Ahmadi Muslim we believe in love for all, hatred for none'

Re: “Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack,‘” July 8, 2021, www.theprogress.com.

Let me be clear, such incidents don’t truly reflect all of Canada. Being a Pakistani Muslim immigrant, I’ve been living in this country for last 21 years and have received a lot of love.

My fellow Canadians know how to rise against racism, hatred and intolerance.

This was a brutal hate crime and act of terrorism. We all condemn this and this beautiful country has no room for this brutality. As a Canadian, we respect all religions and stand together. According to recent news coverage police said in a statement, “Investigators believe that this was an intentional act and that the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith. There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate.”

As an Ahmadi Muslim we believe in love for all, hatred for none.

Mubarik Ahmed

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress