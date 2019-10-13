Salmon Arm climate strike on Sept. 20. (File photo)
Letter: Canada should become an innovator to lead the world
Why does it take a 16-year-old child to chastise the world, as Greta Thunberg did at the UN Climate Action Summit, for their inability to come up with a solution for the environment?
Corporations that put up wind turbines that give them credit to counteract what they are doing in the oil sands may believe they are doing enough for the environment. However, “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” is really not working. We ship off coal to other countries, so they can burn it for energy! We are so dependent on the oil sands and our other natural resources. We can’t seem to get beyond the almighty corporate dollar. I feel ashamed of our policymakers for their inconsistencies and unwillingness to be a part of environmental change. People have spoken about this over and over but when it comes down to it, we don’t seem to be taking any action.
Why can’t we be innovators? Why isn’t this a topic a given more importance in our political scene. The lovely young lady said that her generation won’t forgive us if we can’t figure this out. How do we do it in such a short deadline? It’s not far away. Canada is full of innovators, well why are we not figuring out how to make those innovations? We have brilliant minds that are looking for the simplest solutions. Yet it’s complicated, how are we to do this? We need for the world to look at us as innovators, willing to get up and combine our resources with other countries in to find a solution. Help us to make a solution for our world. Otherwise Our world as we know it comes to an end. We are already losing species after species. Maybe the Indigenous people had a better idea of how to treat Mother Earth as we are failing at being stewards right now.
Naomi Perreault
