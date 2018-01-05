LETTER: Canada Post should deliver shovels to mailboxes

Reading the letter in the PQB News submitted by Chris Reisner (Snow, ice make mail inaccessible for some, Dec. 26), (s)he is correct about the state of ice and snow in front of mail boxes (I slipped at ours the other day). It is very dangerous and for a lot of people in Parksville who are elderly, even moreso.

Many years ago I delivered mail for a short while and at that time Canada Post had a contractor maintaining all mail boxes. He cleaned them up all year and kept them free from snow and ice during the winter. I am not sure who is responsible for them now but they are in an appalling state and I don’t think the neighbours should be clearing them, especially as these neighbours are probably having a hard enough time keeping their own sidewalks and driveways clear.

Canada Post needs to step up and keep them clear. It must be very hard for the people delivering the mail!

Diane Topham

Parksville