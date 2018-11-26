LETTER: Canada Post relies on back to work legislation

The current Liberal government has delayed this procedure, unlike the previous Conservatives

Dear Editor:

Canada Post doesn’t have to negotiate in good faith with Canadian postal workers faced with changing and challenging work conditions (e.g. letter vs. parcel delivery.)

Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.

To Canada Post’s dismay, the current Liberal government has delayed this inevitable procedure, unlike the previous Conservative government.

Good faith negotiations require good faith. That means that both parties have an open mind to the changing postal service work place.

Intransigence, by Canada Post, knowing that your back stop is back to work legislation, will not work as a short or long term strategy.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.