Letter: Canada has no control over other country’s emissions

Editor, The News:

Re: Nothing we do in Canada will affect climate change.

Thank you, Ron Hunter, for introducing some common sense into the climate change hysteria. Does it not occur to anyone else that Canada has no control over other country’s emissions?

After more than 100 years of industrialization, is it not rather naive to think we can reverse this trend in only five years?

Whatever is causing climate change, we need to take the action.

Mr. Hunter recommends dealing with the effects instead of trying halfheartedly to stop them.

READ ALSO: Nothing we do in Canada will affect climate change.

Carbon taxes do nothing but increase the cost of living. Carbon credits are even worse, allowing big polluters to continue along their merry way at a fraction of the cost of actually upgrading their systems.

It is down to us, as individuals, to do what we can to reduce our emissions.

As individuals, we must be prepared to give up a little comfort and convenience.

I know people who don’t recycle because it’s too much trouble. Have you ever driven past Tim Horton’s in the morning and seen the cars lined up, spewing their fumes into the air?

For Christmas, are you boycotting companies that provide too much packaging?

If we all did our share for the environment, we would at least feel that our sacrifice was worth it, instead of having conservation imposed on us.

The present system only benefits the distributor, whereas it’s the end consumer that we need to target.

By giving up only a little personal comfort and convenience, boycotting big polluters and watching our own behaviour, we are at least doing something useful.

Anne Rostvig

Maple Ridge

