Re: Sooke Canada Day celebration cancelled (News, April 30)

I’m feeling sorry for Steve Wright, the Sooke Lions Club, all of Sooke and beyond with the cancellation of the Canada Day event. What a brilliant idea to include a logging show with Canada Day. It seemed the perfect way to bridge old and new Sooke. Kudos for booking it next year. That gives Sooke something to look forward to.

Rosanne Day

Sooke

