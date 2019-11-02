LETTER: Can you really claim Mission homeowners use twice as much water as Abbotsford?

If water is leaking into the ground, we need to fix that

Editor:

Before saying Mission homeowners use twice as much water as Abbotsford, you need to compare apples to apples.

The easiest way is to take all the metered homeowners’ water in Mission and compare it to the same amount of metered homeowners’ water in Abbotsford.

If there are 5,000 metered homes in Mission, then total the usage and compare it to the total of 5,000 metered homes in Abbotsford.

This should give you a quick comparison of the residential water usage between the two districts.

My real worry would be that if Mission uses twice as much water as Abbotsford, then the sewer system is being overloaded by twice as much.

The bill for sewer on a metered system is based on 87 per cent of the water usage. We wouldn’t be as worried about the downstream sewer pipe across the river as much if we cut back on the upstream water usage by half.

If homeowners use twice as much water, then we need to fix that. If water is leaking into the ground we need to fix that, but if water is leaking into the sewer system we really need to fix that.

Gary Fowle

Mission