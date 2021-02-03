LETTER: Can water supply in Langley and region keep up with development?

A North Langley woman is concerned that planning is not keeping up with development

Dear Editor,

I am Katzie First Nation.

I see a lot of building going on.

How is the water supply going to last from White Rock up to Walnut Grove with all the building? And not going to stop. And talk about climate change which I seen on CBC.

The contractor should be charged so there will be a water reservoir built. Thanks for listening.

Kathy Miller, Derby Reach

