Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Can water supply in Langley and region keep up with development?

A North Langley woman is concerned that planning is not keeping up with development

Dear Editor,

I am Katzie First Nation.

I see a lot of building going on.

• READ MORE: No quick fix on water supply issues (editorial)

How is the water supply going to last from White Rock up to Walnut Grove with all the building? And not going to stop. And talk about climate change which I seen on CBC.

The contractor should be charged so there will be a water reservoir built. Thanks for listening.

Kathy Miller, Derby Reach

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child
Next story
‘Out of the world’ literacy options for kids today

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

    Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

  • Housing policy adopted by Houston council

    Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary "story walk" signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

  • Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

    Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

  • Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

    A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the "Crossroads Cannabis" cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • LDAC’s first virtual concert and art show of the year released

    The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.