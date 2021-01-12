LETTER: Can elves also clean up Cottonwood Trail?

Helen Homer gave thanks to the elves who decorated Cottonwood Trail in Maple Ridge this holiday season, saying it brought â€œpeople some Christmas cheer.â€ She shared a picture of Don Lekei and his dog Mabel walking along the decorated trail. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[RE: SHARE: Trail decorations bring Christmas cheer, Dec. 28, The News]

It’s just a shame that those Cottonwood Trail elves also take a dump while they use the trail, and leave it for us locals to enjoy.

Just love those dog owners who are to proud to clean up after themselves.

Rick Rawson, Maple Ridge

