The District of Saanich calls the tent city at Regina Park an on-going legal matter, but refuses to say whether it will follow the City of Nanaimo in filling an injunction. Ashley Mollison, a community organizer with the Alliance against Displacement, predicts that such an injunction would fail based on current case law. Wolf Depner/News Staff

LETTER: Camp costs a blow to taxpayers

In regards to the taxpayer handoff of another many hundred thousand to our Saanich Police, let me spell this out in another manner. Any elected councillor that endorses $2,000-plus per day ($60,000/month) to supervise a debatably legal campsite might consider another calling come the fall.

This municipal camping concept services exactly how many taxpaying residents? With fully 26 per cent of your property tax dollars already going to police (more than engineering and parks combined) and a gross municipal payroll in excess of $100 million, something other than this pitiful contingency fund is going to have to give.

Ryan Gisler

Saanich

