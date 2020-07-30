LETTER: Calls to remove Throness show we are losing freedoms in Canada

'If Canada is truly diverse … then are not our diverse values allowed to be held and expressed?'

Paul Henderson’s article in the July 16 edition of The Chilliwack Progress regarding MLA Laurie Throness (“NDP wants Throness booted from BC Liberal caucus“) was yet another sign that we are losing our individual freedoms in Canada. Mr. Throness is being attacked for his personal beliefs as a Christian politician. And why? Because he and other Liberal MLAs are placing ads in “The Light” magazine, a Christian publication, which has been described as “homophobic” and “anti-LGBT.” So by association, Mr. Throness has been tarred with the same brush, declared ‘guilty’ and needs to be chastised.

The Christian practice is to simply adhere to Biblical teaching about sexuality and follow Jesus’ example of showing compassion to all. Foundational Christian doctrine is that every single person is created in the image of God, and therefore possesses instrinsic worth and value. That includes every homosexual and transsexual. Because we are called to “love our neighbour as ourself,” there is no place for hate in our conduct.

So OK, we have different beliefs and values than secular society. But aren’t we allowed that under the Canadian Charter through the freedoms of religion, expression and conscience? Can’t we still hold to our sincerely held beliefs without being accused of hate or bigotry? If Canada is truly diverse as we’re told, then are not our diverse values allowed to be held and expressed? Only in nations that are not free must people bow to the authority of the state.

If we want to live with the freedom that our nation’s founders intended, we must not allow the free expression of ideas to be taken away.

Darrell Johnson

