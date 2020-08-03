LETTER: Calling for more speed enforcement in Langley

Dear Editor,
[RE: LETTER: More speed enforcement needed in North Langley, July 26, Langley Advance Times]
I agree with a letter concerned about speeding and noise in Walnut Grove.
In Willoughby, where I live, it is absolutely out of control.
I have lived in the area only seven months and have yet to see any presence of traffic control.
Besides speeding, there is extreme reckless driving – especially by [drivers of] pickup trucks and motorcycles.
I am feeling completely let down by our city and police force.
Merle Johnson, Willoughby
