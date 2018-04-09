LETTER: Bylaw needed for roaming cats

Thank you to J. St. Gelais for the letter that I wish I had written. Pet owners should be required to know where their animal is at all times or at least know that it is contained.

This scared and feral kitten was rescued from an evacuated area of the Interior and brought to TinyKittens in Langley.

Unfortunately, those who allow their pet to roam free intentionally keep themselves unaware of the damage that is being inflicted upon neighbours and wildlife. Those birds your cat kills or maims could have a nest full of young awaiting their next feeding and your gardening neighbour would really like to have eaten what they grew.

I am surprised that Saanich continues to ignore the fact that it has a discriminatory bylaw that could easily be tweaked. I think enforcement is the issue that Saanich finds unsavoury but just like any change, it takes practice. I’ve been practicing with my cats for years.

JoAnne Drew

Saanich