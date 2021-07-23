Letter: Buy other land for Duncan Manor expansion

Buy other land for Duncan Manor expansion

Quit terrorizing the residents of Duncan! The Seniors Association members are worried sick that you are going to take their building for the planned new Duncan Manor and the Centennial Park users and neighbours are frightened they are about to have an inappropriate six-storey building looming over and into their park with parking area moved onto much used green space!

I believe the people of Duncan have been loud and clear about not wanting you to touch their much loved and used facilities. It would be far more appropriate for you to purchase the land south of the existing manor and build there!

Stop harassing and upsetting the whole town!

Gary Wiebe

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen