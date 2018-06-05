LETTER: Business should show support for housing project

Re: Supportive housing project

It surprises me that downtown business owners in Parksville are not speaking up to show their support for the housing project proposed for Corfield Street.

I moved to Victoria in 1987 and in the space of three years, the beautiful heart of that city became the area I avoided. The reason?

In 1987, when you walked along Government Street, you might come across one or two homeless people. By 1990, that number had increased to the point that it was impossible to avoid being continually approached by people panhandling or soliciting. It’s heartbreaking to see people in those conditions and uncomfortable to constantly say “No”, or to be digging for change when you’d just like to stroll and take in the beauty of the city. The downtown core lost its appeal.

I left Victoria then but the city obviously did something to address the problem because now, it’s more like it was in 1987.

There is no faster way to kill a downtown than to have numerous homeless people on the streets. Their needs must be addressed here and the sooner, the better. Otherwise, the numbers of vulnerable people will continue to grow until our downtown streets, too, become places to avoid.

The housing project being proposed is ideal. The location is suited to people who must walk for groceries, social services, career counselling, free computer access or entertainment at the library, and free social activity or entertainment at the community park. Remember, these people do not have cars or money to travel for services.

And to expect Nanaimo to take our homeless? They already have issues with homelessness. Check out the “DisconTent City” signs posted across from Port Place Mall. Let’s do what’s right and what’s needed. We have the funding and the land — we mustn’t delay!

Linda MacKinnon

Parksville