LETTER: Business licence fee increase ‘outrageous’

I received and read the recent letter mailed out by the Mission District Development Services Department and am extremely concerned with the proposed changes to the business licence fees.

I was aware that the District of Mission was doing a full review of business licence fees in the community and did complete the initial online survey. However, the online survey was laughable as it was structured in such a way to extract a result favourable to the Mission District Development Services Department and council’s agenda.

The current survey is “loaded” as well to extract a predictable result for the District of Mission council.

The Mission District Development Services Department letter that was distributed to Mission businesses with the proposed changes is completely lacking any details of what “services” are provided by the District of Mission and the real costs to provide these services.

I strongly believe the whole process lacks proper business consultation and I request that further consultation be completed and the results of the two online surveys be released to the public.

This would ensure the business communities voices are heard by not only the Mission council but the residents within the community and outlying areas who all benefit from the business services provided in the community.

The proposed tenfold increase in my business’ licence fee is not only outrageous but is being implemented in a totally unrealistic timeline of less than nine months with an obvious prejudice for the type of business operated.

I am very concerned about the complete lack of justification for these increases, the complete lack of details pertaining to the alleged costs ($2.5 million) associated with the business licensing program in Mission, and the fact that our annual property taxes are designed to cover the services provided by the District of Mission.

If the District of Mission decides to proceed with these proposed increases in fees, I will be forced to make major changes to my business plan and either close or relocate out of the district.

I fear I am not alone in my views and I urge the mayor and council to carefully reconsider this punitive fee increase.

Peter Riedel

Mission