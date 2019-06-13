Vice Admiral Mark Norman arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LETTER – Burning question remains unanswered in aftermath of Mark Norman affair

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

There is an aspect of the Mark Norman affair that baffles me. Former cabinet ministers McKay, O’Toole and Kenny suddenly showed up saying they had material evidence to provide on the case a full year after the charges were laid. Apparently they wondered why the RCMP hadn’t come calling but remained silent.

If an associate of mine was facing criminal charges and I had information that would exonerate them, I would like to think I would make that known immediately, not wait for a year. The alleged breach of trust was said to have occurred while Kenny, O’Toole and McKay were in cabinet, which is, of course, why they have knowledge of the event. In spite of the fact that their party is all about minding the public purse, they sat on their information for a year, leaving their associate twisting in the wind while enormous investigative and prosecutorial expenses rose. What could their purpose have been?

It is interesting to me that the trigger for their finally coming forward appears to be the offer of Andrew Leslie to testify for the defence. Now their hand was forced.

I suspect that they couldn’t remain silent because Leslie’s testimony would make them look complicit.

The only rational motive I can think of for sitting on their evidence is that they collectively decided to let the investigation drag on until shortly before the federal election in order to maximize the impact of their revelation. Or did all three of them independently decide Norman wasn’t worth their precious time to bother with?

Then there is the RCMP. I don’t believe that they accidentally missed a step by not interviewing the people whose trust it is that Norman was alleged to have breached. They were his employers.

If the omission was intentional, why?

Ken Kemper,

Comox

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Previous story
COLUMN: What is so good about heat?
Next story
Skeena Angler | Kitlope Part 3

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Barriere’s “hidden gem” in the North Thompson Valley

    There is a hidden gem in the North Thompson Valley, and it can be found nestled on a quiet road in the community of Barriere.

  • Budget consultation committee visits Kimberley

    Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee

  • Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

    Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

  • Girl’s softball sees an increase in numbers

    The U12 softball teams in Cranbrook have had an influx of players the last couple of years

  • Ready Set Learn Early Childhood information day in Barriere

    Thanks to the very generous support from many area businesses and organizations, the May 28, 8th Annual Early Childhood Check-up Day held at the Barriere Elementary School in conjunction with Ready Set Learn was once again a very successful community event.

  • Granisle celebrates its emergency services crews

    Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle's safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle's website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josee Bonhomme photos)

  • MMIWG inquiry brings us to a necessary next step

    The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is the latest addition to a growing library of reports, findings, and recommendations on what should be done about the many problems afflicting Canada's Indigenous people.