Letter: Building Duncan Manor at VSO not an option

Building Duncan Manor at VSO not an option

My husband and I are both seniors living in Duncan and long time members of the Valley Seniors Organization.

We were both very disturbed by the news that there is a movement happening to suggest building the new Duncan Manor on the site of the Valley Seniors Organization.

This organization has been the life-blood of many seniors and their families for many years.

The centre offers many activities crucial to the mental and physical well-being of seniors.

The centre also offers nourishing food for very reasonable prices for our seniors.

I was very disturbed to know that a person representing a new senior member only joined to sway the people to agree to the Duncan Manor being built at our VSO site.

There are not many things to look forward to in your senior years, but I can tell you loosing our Valley Seniors Organization at this site would be devastating to all.

Please if you attend our seniors centre, come, enjoy and be respectful with no other motives but fun and friendship.

Rosemarie and Don MacKenzie

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen