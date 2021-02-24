LETTER: Build the pool already, says former City of Port Alberni worker

To the Editor,

With each passing year the risk of a failure to our 54-year-old pool increases. If there is a major failure will the city fix it? Or will we end up without a pool because a replacement was not a priority?

A beautiful new aquatic centre would be a great improvement to the quality of life for all residents and a source of pride for the Alberni Valley. It would be another important asset and a draw for visitors and those considering moving here.

I have written city council twice asking them to make a new aquatic centre a priority, but they think a quay-to-quay path along the waterfront is of higher importance and says the path is a “cornerstone” project. Since the path can’t be built as long as the paper mill is there, the city is proposing to build a preliminary path along the train tracks and has budgeted $1.4 million this year from reserve funds for the project. Money that could be used towards building a new pool. This is not a true quay-to-quay path.

I don’t remember being asked what the community thinks is a priority. We, as taxpayers, are the ones who pay for these projects and should have a say in setting priorities involving millions of dollars.

The importance of our pool should not be ignored. If you think a new aquatic centre is a higher priority than a path along the tracks, I urge you to contact the city or go online to: change.org/Buildthepool and sign the petition for a new aquatic centre.

Randy Fraser,

Port Alberni

Alberni Valley News