LETTER: Bringing barricades to paradise

Imagine what would happen if the City of Victoria placed barricades in the middle of Dallas Road, or if Oak Bay placed barricades in the middle of Beach Drive, or if Sidney placed barricades in the middle of Lochside Drive?

Imagine what would happen if the City of Victoria placed barricades in the middle of Dallas Road, or if Oak Bay placed barricades in the middle of Beach Drive, or if Sidney placed barricades in the middle of Lochside Drive?

Like the above routes, Ocean Boulevard is a jewel that is shared by all of Southern Vancouver Island and beyond all year round. There are plenty of ways to calm traffic, and yet the simplest solution it seems, without discussions with other stakeholders, is to toss some concrete in the middle of the road and disrupt the habits of thousands of people, while calling the area a “world-class destination.”

So here’s a solution. Let’s place gates across all of the entrances to Dallas Road, Beach Drive, and Lochside Drive. We can man them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for Colwoodites. Any foreigner from Colwood will be immediately dispersed and sent on their way. Sound like a boneheaded suggestion? Well…

Rodger Darbey

Langford

Goldstream News Gazette