Letter: Bring ICBC underwriting practices into line

(THE NEWS/files)Baldev Dhugha, owner of BNN Enterprises, is being quoted $40,000 by ICBC to insure a van under an employee’s name.

Editor, The News:

Re: Sky-high insurance premium hits Pitt Meadows farmer.

A farmer was asked to pay $40,000 for van insurance, why would anyone be surprised?

Auto insurance is a monopoly in B.C. that, in good years, doubles as a cash cow for the provincial government. As does B.C. Hydro.

For the past 30 years, I have been paying between double and triple the amount of annual premium that I would be charged in Alberta or Ontario.

We will continue paying these exorbitant premiums for as long as ICBC exists or brings its underwriting practices into line with those used in the rest of the world.

John Cochran

Maple Ridge