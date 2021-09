The Town of Qualicum Beach has recently removed numerous park benches from various locations.

There were several in the off-leash dog park at Ravensong and there were several removed from the cemetery also.

It seems these benches will not be replaced at this time.

These benches in the off-leash area were well used and are much missed by many of us. Please reconsider this, town council.

Maria Long

Qualicum Beach

