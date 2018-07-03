LETTER: Both sides, elected officials consider facts

Unfortunately, the debate regarding the proposed Corfield facility seems to reflect the current trend, where each side passionately espouses their position without truly listening to and considering the merits of the opposition. I ask both sides, as well as our elected officials, to consider four facts, and answer two basic questions.

— Parksville property taxes have been increasing at a steady rate.

— There exists vacant land and/or dilapidated properties throughout Parksville.

— The city has one of the oldest populations in Canada.

— The land adjacent to the Parksville Community and Conference Centre has been vacant for many years and has seen more than one failed project.

Questions:

— Why would the city jeopardize the planned Berwick development (one that would provide a substantial yearly contribution to city coffers while offering a needed amenity to residents) by proposing the Corfield facility directly across the street?

— Why did Parksville’s elected officials fail to inform the public about, and fail to engage in public discussion regarding, the probable loss of the Berwick facility as a consequence of its Corfield facility proposal?

John Polacek

Chicago/Parksville