LETTER: Border crossings need to step up their game

Dear Editor,

[RE: All Washington plate owners can’t be Canadian residents, July 4, The News online]

I was driving behind a car the other day out here in Maple Ridge.

It had Florida licence plates and there were two young girls as the occupants.

With all these horrible increasing [cases of COVID] in the States – and Florida being one of them – how are they getting through the border?

Border control needs to step up their game.

Should need to be able to provide proof of licence or documents that they really live here, or even have family.

I am pretty sure these people are not being truthful or even quarantining like they are required.

Tina Cudby, Maple Ridge

