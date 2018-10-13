LETTER: Boot has mentioned unsuccessful NDP bid

Political bit had been widely publicized at the time

Dear Editor:

In his letter (Summerland Review Oct. 4,) Roy Roope states I failed to mention my nomination bid for the NDP in my mayoral candidate profile.

My unsuccessful bid was widely publicized at the time; I certainly have no reason to hide it two years on.

Roope continues by stating I neither delineated my vision, nor its cost to Summerland taxpayers.

Although my candidate profile was not the place to do so, I have publicly shared my vision a number of times.

Feel free to read it at www.tonibootformayor.com.

I grew up here, founded and operated two successful Summerland businesses, raised my family here, and have been an active volunteer for decades. I am deeply committed to my hometown. If elected, I will complete my four-year mandate because, as the mayor leading council, I can do more for Summerland than I can as any other elected official.

Coun. Toni Boot

Mayoral Candidate

Summerland