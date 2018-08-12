Letter: Bike patrol unit needed on local trails

Cpl. Dave Vunic (left) and Const. Alex Berube show off the red and black Rocky Mountain bikes they use to patrol trails throughout the western communities as part of the West Shore RCMP's new bike patrol unit. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Re: Bike patrol unit rolls onto the West Shore (Gazette, Wednesday, Aug. 1)

I’m a regular user of the trail systems throughout the West Shore. We are fortunate to have an extensive network of bike and pedestrian trails like the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, the E&N Rail Trail and the Humpback Connector (part of the Great Trail) wind through our region and connect with other communities. It’s a hidden gem for the West Shore and not many residents even know it’s there (it’s not all cars and congestion out here.)

It’s not widely known that you can get practically anywhere using the network of trails, from Sooke to Sidney to Shawnigan Lake.

Since I discovered the trail system it has been life changing – it’s easy to use and a great way to get around and explore our region. It’s healthy exercise, the scenery is beautiful, and you’re safely off the road.

I leave the car at home and just use the trails – it’s that convenient – and lately I’ve seen the number of bike commuters increase as gas prices skyrocket at the pump. Yes, you can get downtown quicker riding the Goose than crawling along in bumper to bumper rush hour traffic.

So it’s excellent news that a police bike unit has been set up to patrol the trail system full-time in our region. I feel safer knowing they are there.

Thank you to the West Shore RCMP and the four members including Cpl. Dave Vunic and Const. Alex Berube for providing safety on our many trails.

Tara Sharp

Langford