Letter: Big thanks to those who delivered 39 Days of July

I would like to give a big thank you to Longevity John Falkner

Big thanks to those who delivered 39 Days of July

I would like to give a big thank you to Longevity John Falkner who once again, and with short notice due to COVID health restrictions, helped orgainize Duncan’s 10th 39 Days of July this past summer. Jeff Downie, the festival’s president gave a special thank you mention in the festival’s brochure to Longevity John Falkner (artistic director), Ted Cadillac (sound technician), Trevor Linde (operations manager), Rick Martinson (treasurer) and Ian Fairwell (board member).

There were also many people who donated countless hours to help keep the performances running smoothly. Young performer Malakai Robson and his mother spent countless hours distributing brochures and setting up and guarding sound equipment. The last two pages of the 39 Days of July brochure listed the many people who donated financially or helped in numerous ways to make the festival such a success. John Falkner and Ted Cadillac basically lived by the stage making sure all the performers/artists were looked after.

To be able to run a music festival of this size for 39 consecutive days is no small feat and the organizers, supporters and volunteers deserve a big round of thanks.

Thank you!

Margaret St Cyr

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen