LETTER: Bezo is a visionary in one reader’s view

A Langley Advance follower says Matthew Claxton's latest column

Dear Editor,

Matthew Claxton’s piece on money better spent is good as far as it goes [Painful Truth: Bezo’s rocket plan crashes, burns, May 3 Opinion, Langley Advance].

Unfortunately, eventually there will not be enough Earth or its resources to support a proliferating population.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and elites of the world, plan to escape the eventual extinction.

No room for hoi polio, that’s the masses.

The Jeff Bezos are visionaries who see the writing on the wall and act on it for their descendants.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

Previous story
Streeter: What do you think of B.C. hiring new conservation officers, but none in Prince Rupert?
Next story
Cartoon: The final straw?

Just Posted

Jamie’s Rainforest Inn soon transforming into Hotel Zed

 

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

  • 13 hours ago

 

MMA fighter heading to world championship

  • 13 hours ago

 

Junior Shamrocks host back-to-back home games

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read