LETTER: Bezo is a visionary in one reader’s view

Dear Editor,

Matthew Claxton’s piece on money better spent is good as far as it goes [Painful Truth: Bezo’s rocket plan crashes, burns, May 3 Opinion, Langley Advance].

Unfortunately, eventually there will not be enough Earth or its resources to support a proliferating population.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and elites of the world, plan to escape the eventual extinction.

No room for hoi polio, that’s the masses.

The Jeff Bezos are visionaries who see the writing on the wall and act on it for their descendants.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge