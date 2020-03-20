LETTER: ‘Best’ carrier in 50+ years

Garibaldi Grade 8 student Dylan French, 13, (right) is The News carrier for this route in rural Maple Ridge, but he often gets help from his younger siblings, six-year-old Jodi, and 11-year-old Alex (who has his own paper route adjacent). They recently met with Shauna Rossner to receive an in-person thank you. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Dear Editor,

My family would like you to know that [our newspaper] carrier in Maple Ridge is the best we have had in the 52 years we have lived here.

Thank you.

Shauna Rossner, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s Note: This is just one of many thank you notes that come through about News carriers each year. In this case, Rossner wrote the thanks on behalf of her elderly parents, Gary and Heather Moen.]

