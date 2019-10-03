LETTER: Behaviour of Surrey’s turncoat councillors is shameless

Doug McCallum's platform was quite clear to establish Surrey police force - and so we should

The Editor,

Re: “New poll shows ‘disconnect’ between mayor, residents,” the Now-Leader, Sept. 27.

How can a poll of 400 people, of which 37 per cent are favourable for retention of the RCMP, be a majority? According to my calculation, that’s only 148 people out of a population of 518,467. It doesn’t appear much effort was put into this so-called survey.

Doug McCallum’s platform was quite clear to have a Surrey police force and so we should.

Hundial, Locke and Pettigrew also were elected on that platform, however they became turncoats once elected. It is absolutely shameless behaviour.

They never would’ve been elected as independents.

Tamara Clarke, Surrey

