LETTER – BC NDP ‘missing in action’ when it comes to corresponding with constituents

Dear editor,

The BC NDP channels Stephen Harper: hide from the public, don’t show up.

Phone John Horgan, get an automated reply saying leave your number, your call will be answered. It never is.

Write an email to any minister, get an automatic non-relevant form reply.

Contact the local MLA, (in this case Ms. Leonard) and be told she only responds to constituents. Reply by phone message or email to say you are a constituent, and never hear from her office again.

At a time when the IPCC says the future of humanity is in peril, when government action is needed as never before, the BC NDP is nowhere to be found. They are null and devoid of inspiration, they are missing in action.

Amanda Vaughan,

Black Creek

Comox Valley Record