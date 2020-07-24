LETTER: BC Liberals using tax dollars to deny letter writer’s humanity is wrong

'Andrew Wilkinson has the right to believe anything he chooses'

I was born a homosexual, the same way Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born Black, Chaing Kai-shek was born Oriental or Mohandas Gandhi was born South Asian. Dr. King led a large congregation of Baptists in Atlanta, Chaing’s wife became a spokesperson for Christianity in China, and Gandhi’s teaching are important for all religions.

Yet, The Torah, the Bible and The Koran, all condemn me to the eternal hell fire, with no hope of Paradise, not for what I did or said but because of who I am. I am God’s mistake.

Andrew Wilkinson has the right to believe anything he chooses, but when he uses government funds, my money, to support an organization that denies my humanity, I have the right to scream foul.

I would remind Mr. John Abelseth that Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed not because they practised homosexuality but because Abraham stopped praying.

Clifford Roulston

