LETTER – BC Conservative Party rising from the ashes

Dear editor,

How is it able to rise from the ashes and become a vigorous voice in BC politics? The party believes that firstly you should begin by always expecting good things to happen.

That being said, their leadership race is well underway and many interesting hopefuls have come forward for the leadership convention, April 13 in Victoria.

We all know that a strong leader with keenness and foresight is needed to steer a political ship. A true leader can set goals and have a clear destination in mind. Someone brilliant once said, “If you don’t know where you are going any road will get you there.”

Next they need a crew. The Nanaimo by-election provided an opportunity to elect this administration’s first MLA. Justin Greenwood, the party’s deputy interim leader, has, as the saying goes, “more guts than Dick Tracey” to step into the maelstrom of political heavy-weights who have become his opponents. Although the political names seem to carry weight, Justin is just a straight forward achiever.

His rise in the BC Conservative Party was fast as his abilities were quickly recognized.

The good folks of Nanaimo may say his election is possible but not probable but the B.C. political scene is quite volatile and a keen observer might foresee a number of results to be possible.

I believe the BC Conservatives see a clear road ahead and are moving in a positive direction.

The BC Conservatives have had their down time but they love to endorse the words of Henry Ford who said, “Failure is only the opportunity to more intelligently begin again”, and as Abraham Lincoln said, “I will prepare and someday my chance will come.”

Terence Purden,

Black Creek