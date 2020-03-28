LETTER: Barriere Food Bank is there to help

To the editor,

It didn’t take long after I started volunteering at the Barriere and District Food Bank Society to recognize that it belongs to and operates by Divine grace and the generosity of the communities that it serves.

I want to recognize the hardworking volunteers that diligently clean, sort food, pack hampers, pick up and deliver groceries, coordinate activities, and count the change from the donation boxes around town. Your work is greatly appreciated.

It is an honour to get to know food bank users. I listen to them chat while they wait to come into the office and hear how they network and support each other, listen to each other’s health concerns and life difficulties offering to help each other. They tell me jokes and express their appreciation for food again and again – food that stretches their monthly budget and supports their wellness.

Then there are the past and present boards of directors of the society who have shared their knowledge and skills to ensure the food bank operates smoothly and efficiently.

Thank you for your valued service. During the global health crisis, everyone is working together with competency and decisiveness.

Together we will get through this global crisis.

What is most overwhelming is the kindness and support of our communities pulling together donating time, making donations, supporting and organizing fundraisers – individuals, school students, church groups, service clubs, elected officials, businesses, other societies, unions, granting bodies, and the service professionals of our communities.

Currently, Barriere and District Food Bank is open at its regular time: Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registered clients can leave a message at 250-672-0029 throughout the week to request their monthly hamper be delivered. To ensure social distancing, we are limiting the number of volunteers inside the building; clients will be greeted outside to ensuring a social distance is maintained.

Donations of food, toiletries, and money are needed and gratefully accepted.

Monetary donations can be made via mail at PO Box 465 Barriere, V0E1E0; a PayPal account is also being set up to accept donations.

Food and hygiene donations may be made at the Food Bank during the open hours 4748 Gilbert Rd, Barriere. Alternatively, you may leave a message at 250-672-0029 or email us at barrierefoodbank@xplornet.com. to make arrangements for pick up of the donation.

To keep up to date with the Food Bank we invite you to visit our Facebook page @ Foodbank Barriere.

Doris Bruno, secretary

Barriere & District Food Bank Society

Barriere Star Journal